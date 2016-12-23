Player to watch: San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

This week’s Tim Misny “Player that makes them pay” is San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who has thrown 29 touchdown passes and a league-high 18 interceptions this season.

San Diego (5-9) began the week as a 6.5 point favorite to beat 0-14 Cleveland on Saturday but that number has dropped to 4.

“In my opinion probably he is the best quarterback that does not have a ring,” said Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton. “When you watch them, it obviously starts with the quarterback. They are a top-five scoring offense and probably a top-six passing offense. It all starts the guy behind the center. He does an excellent job of getting out of the huddle, seeing the formation, seeing the personnel and really trying to put them in the best position for what he sees to make a play. It is critical that we somehow disguise better so Philip has to read it at the snap versus before the snap.”

Rivers has surpassed 300 passing yards in 5 games this season but the Chargers have lost 4 of those 5.

He’s 3-1 lifetime against the Browns, with 5 TD passes and 0 interceptions.

