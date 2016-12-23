Can Philip Rivers will reeling Chargers to victory in Cleveland?

This week’s Tim Misny “Player that makes them pay” is Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who’s thrown 29 touchdown passes and a league-high 18 interceptions this season.

“In my opinion probably he is the best quarterback that does not have a ring,” said Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton. “When you watch them, it obviously starts with the quarterback. They are a Top 5 scoring offense and probably a Top 6 passing offense. It all starts the guy behind the center. He does an excellent job of getting out of the huddle, seeing the formation, seeing the personnel and really trying to put them in the best position for what he sees to make a play. It is critical that we somehow disguise better so (Rivers) has to read it at the snap versus before the snap.”

Rivers has surpassed 300 passing yards in five games this season, but the Chargers have lost four of those five.

He’s 3-1 lifetime against the Browns, with five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

San Diego (5-9) began the week as a 6.5 point favorite to beat 0-14 Cleveland on Saturday, but that number has dropped to four.

