3 people shot Friday morning in Maple Heights

Three people were shot Friday morning at the All-Stars Ultra Lounge in Maple Heights. According to a news release from police around 1:21 a.m. investigators got a report of a disturbance and shooting on the 15000 block of Broadway Avenue.

The three people were injured in the shooting, they were treated at area hospitals for their wounds. None of the people shot are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Several people are in custody for the involvement in the incident. No charges have been filed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

