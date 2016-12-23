Cleveland Indians add nearly 200 new season ticket holders after Edwin Encarnacion news

A day after reports came out Edwin Encarnacion was signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, the Tribe have gained a lot more season ticket holders.

On Friday the Indians organization had nearly 200 new season ticket accounts opened in the last 24 hours. All of the accounts aren't full season some are 20 game plans and 40 game plans.

The office was supposed to be closed on Friday.

Our offices were going to be closed today but a few folks decided to pop in. Give us a shout: 216-420-4487. https://t.co/UQ62XWMoxl — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 23, 2016

The box office is closed for the weekend, but it will be open again on Monday.

Incredible support today.



Our office is now closed so our staff can spend time w/family.



If you want Season Tix, call us Monday. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/v3U4sIOrSB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 23, 2016

Some of the fans shared their excitement to see Indians baseball again.

just upgraded my partial @Indians STH plan to a full 81 games!! — Nick Galaida (@nickgalaida) December 23, 2016

JUST BOUGHT @INDIANS SEASON TICKETS AND COULDN'T BE MORE EXCITED! Merry Christmas to me! — Jack Kananian (@jack_kananian) December 23, 2016

