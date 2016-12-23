Cleveland Indians add nearly 200 new season ticket holders after - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians add nearly 200 new season ticket holders after Edwin Encarnacion news

A day after reports came out Edwin Encarnacion was signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, the Tribe have gained a lot more season ticket holders.

On Friday the Indians organization had nearly 200 new season ticket accounts opened in the last 24 hours. All of the accounts aren't full season some are 20 game plans and 40 game plans.

The office was supposed to be closed on Friday.

The box office is closed for the weekend, but it will be open again on Monday.

Some of the fans shared their excitement to see Indians baseball again.

