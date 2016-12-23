Miller's Creamery issues recall on chocolate caramel corn - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Miller's Creamery issues recall on chocolate caramel corn

Miller's Creamery posted on its Facebook account a recall on chocolate caramel corn because the label didn't clearly state that the product contains soy. 

Most chocolate does contain soy.

The corrections have been made to the label. The business ended its post hoping there is no confusion from their customers, and they wished them a Wonderful Christmas.

