Cleveland's Christmas Eve weather timeline

Chances are pretty low the Cleveland area will be seeing snow this holiday weekend.

Here is a weather timeline for Christmas Eve:

8 a.m. - noon

Few showers, some drizzle, clouds, cool mid 30s

Noon - 4 p.m.

Cloudy, some peaks of sun, temperatures near 40

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Partly cloudy, drying, cool in the mid 30s

8 p.m. - midnight

Clouds, chilly in the low 30s

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.