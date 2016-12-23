Authorities: Amber Alert out of South Euclid has been canceled

Authorities issued an Amber Alert out of South Euclid on Friday.

They originally said a 6-year-old was taken from a South Euclid Walmart parking lot.

They now say the story was made up.

Police say there may have never been a missing girl, and that this may have been a hoax.

