19-year-old shot multiple times at Cleveland-area Family Dollar - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

19-year-old shot multiple times at Cleveland-area Family Dollar

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There was a shooting at a Cleveland-area Family Dollar on Friday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 105th. Major cross streets in the area are Superior and MLK Jr. Drive.

A 19-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly