Lots of empty seats at the Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Charge - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lots of empty seats at the Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers game

Empty seats at the Browns vs. Chargers game (Source Twitter Bernie Kosar) Empty seats at the Browns vs. Chargers game (Source Twitter Bernie Kosar)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns are playing their final home game of the 2016 season on Christmas Eve. The Browns are trying to get their first win of the year.

As you can see from a tweet from former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar not many fans showed up to the game. The first 3,500 fans at the game on Saturday got a Duke Johnson Gnome.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly