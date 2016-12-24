Cleveland's St. Augustine Parish say they need drivers and car p - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's St. Augustine Parish say they need drivers and car packers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Cleveland's St. Augustine Parish said they are in need of drivers and car packers. According to a news release volunteers should report to Barons Bus Arena at 5310 Hauserman Road in Cleveland. 
The Parish is expecting to serve 13,000 meals on Christmas Day. An estimated $50,000 is needed to feed the hungry in December and January. The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is continuing its 43-year tradition of feeding people in need on Christmas Day.

