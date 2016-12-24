Bank robbery in Kent on Christmas Eve, police looking for suspect

KPD trying to find the woman responsible for a bank robbery in Kent (Source Kent Police)

The Kent Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Fifth-Third Bank in Kent, Ohio. According to a news release the incident happened around noon on Christmas Eve.

KPD said a black woman entered the bank on the 1500 block of Water Street and told the teller to place money into a plastic shopping bag. The suspect brandished a large knife during the robbery.

The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the suspect they are asked to call the KPD at 330-673-7732

