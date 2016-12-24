Memorial fund started for teen killed in Akron crash

A teenager is dead after a car crash in Akron on Friday. According to a news release the accident happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive.

An Audi was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left hand turn eastbound on Sunnyside Drive. A Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on North Portage Path and struck the Audi on the right rear passenger door.

The Audi drove off the roadway and hit a utility pole. All of the people in the accident were transported to local hospitals.

One of the passengers in the Audi, 17-year-old Grant Wilson, was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Chagrin Falls Superintendent Robert Hunt has released this statement:

On behalf of the entire Chagrin Falls Schools community, our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on the tragic loss of their son, Grant, last evening. Grant, a senior at Chagrin Falls High School, lost his life in a car accident in Akron. Always positive, courteous and friendly with a great sense of humor, he was a talented artist and will be deeply missed by his friends, teachers, staff and entire Chagrin community. Additionally, our thoughts and prayers are with the Holst family who also was involved in the accident. Counselors from Chagrin Falls High and Intermediate School will be available in the main office of the high school on Monday between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. The high school library will also be open during these hours for students to gather. Once again, no words can explain the deep loss experienced within our Chagrin community today. We keep these families in our thoughts and prayers.

All three people in the Audi were from Chagrin Falls, Ohio. The investigation is ongoing.

A memorial fund has been started for Wilson.

