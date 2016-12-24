The Cleveland Browns defeat the Chargers for their first win of the season

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
Authorities in Tuscarawas County arrested three people Wednesday after searching a home and finding a body.More >>
Authorities in Tuscarawas County arrested three people Wednesday after searching a home and finding a body.More >>
A little 3-year-old girl charmed the world by trying to steal the pope’s skull cap, called a zucchetto.More >>
A little 3-year-old girl charmed the world by trying to steal the pope’s skull cap, called a zucchetto.More >>
A video showing a man apparently stopping a fight between two teenagers in New Jersey has drawn millions of views and praise for his intervention.More >>
A video showing a man apparently stopping a fight between two teenagers in New Jersey has drawn millions of views and praise for his intervention.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>