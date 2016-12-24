The Cleveland Browns defeat the Chargers for their first win of the season

The Cleveland Browns defeat the Chargers for their first win of - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Browns defeated the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Christmas Eve. The Browns are now 1-14 on the season.

Cleveland running back Isaiah Crowell scored two touchdowns in the first half. Late in the 4th quarter the Browns blocked a field goal attempt by the Chargers, the field goal would have tied the game for San Diego.

The first 3,500 fans at the game on Saturday got a Duke Johnson gnome.

The Browns will play their final game of the season on Jan. 1 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. 

