Drive of the Game : Browns stop the Chargers on final play of the game

The Drive of the Game is obvious, and is actually a drive that didn't result in any points, but instead gave the Browns their first win of the season.

The Chargers, trailing 20-17, got the ball back on their own 22 with 1:46 to play, and Philip Rivers started leading them down the field, thanks to a couple of big throws to Antonio Gates. The first play, on 4&10, sent the Chargers to the Browns 35.

The second play, on 3&12, set the Chargers up in field goal territory. However, the clock was winding down, and the Chargers had to rush their FG unit on to the field.

Josh Lambo's 45yd attempt sailed wide right, and the Browns, for the first time in 15 games get a win.

