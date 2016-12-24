Historic church reopens after fire

A historic Massillon church has reopened its doors after a fire shut it down more than a year ago.

Generations of families have attended St. Mary's Church for 140 years. In August 2015, a fire destroyed parts of the building and covered the interior with thick layers of soot. Members say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"After a year and a half, to be in this house is a thrill because this is the house that was built by the immigrants, the pioneers who couldn't even speak English," said Father Ed Gretchko, who serves as St. Mary's pastor.

Saturday night's Christmas Eve mass marked the beginning of a new chapter in Saint Mary's rich history.

Members like Andrea Peterson are excited to see the building with its new features.

"Incredible," she said. "It was just beautiful. I cried a lot, tried not to during the whole service, but it was just very beautiful to see the changes and the new paint."

The renovations after the fire took more than a year to complete, but now they're done right in time for the Christmas holiday.

The church plans to have a re-dedication ceremony Jan. 1.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.