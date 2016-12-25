Clemson QB Deshaun Watson was heavily recruited by Ohio State

DeShaun Watson has been a Heisman-caliber performer at Clemson, but he was pursued heavily by Urban Meyer and Ohio State back in 2013.

Ohio State was “All in” on recruiting Watson -- so much in fact, they refused to sign another quarterback in that class until Watson made his decision. According to Meyer, Clemson moved in pretty early in the process and secured a commitment, so the Buckeyes headed in another direction.

With all that said, the Buckeyes are happy with J.T. Barrett (a 2013 commit), so everything worked out well for both teams.

