Cleveland police, family looking for missing Somali refugee

A 39-year-old Somalian refugee has been missing since Dec. 18.

Ali Hussein Ahmed's family last saw him outside his home on the 2600 block of W. 41st St. in Cleveland. The black male weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Ahmed suffers from schizophrenia. It's unclear when he last took his medication -- he does not have it with him.

The man's brother said they moved to the U.S. from Somalia a few months ago as refugees. Ahmed does not know English. The brother also said Ahmed wasn't dressed for the cold.

The family is receiving help from the Somali Bantu Community Center on Loraine Avenue. On Christmas Day, a group of volunteers canvassed downtown Cleveland passing out fliers with pictures of the missing man.

If you know of Ahmed’s whereabouts, call Cleveland police or the community center at 216-482-0378.

