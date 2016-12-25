Catholic nun inspires volunteers to serve thousands of Christmas dinners

Serving up Christmas dinner is a tradition at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

To feed the hungry, Sister Corita Ambro leads an army of volunteers. Together they served more than 13,000 Christmas dinners. She began this mission 46 years ago, and it continues to be her passion and favorite part of the holiday.

"I don't get tired on days like this because it's just a day filled with joy," said Ambro.

As they watch Ambro, many volunteers say she not only feeds bodies, but souls, too.

"I get so fulfilled by doing this work," she said.

Those who work with her, like volunteer Claudia Hart, say she has inspired them to spread the spirit of Christmas themselves.

"She's someone that's a role model for me. She's amazing. I want to do good and leave that kind of legacy myself," said Hart.

According to volunteer Nick Dozier, a father of 13, Ambro's example proves there is still good in a world that has put him through the bad. His daughter Crystal was one 11 women found murdered on Imperial Ave.

"I got a thing with my kids -- Christmas before you open gifts, this is where you’re suppose to be," said Dozier.

Ambro says she encourages anybody to come try it.

"It helps you feel better about everything," she said.

