Woman, 58, among those shot overnight Christmas Eve

There were several Christmas Eve overnight shootings in Cleveland.

The first happened on E. 104th Street. A 28-year-old was shot in the thigh. It was a non-fatal injury.

On East 185th and Chickasaw, a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee and buttocks. The injuries were not fatal. He was taken to University Hospital.

Also in Cleveland, a 58-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. It happened on West 54th Street. She was in her home when the bullet hit her. Her family says she will be OK.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.