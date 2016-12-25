Monday's weather timeline: Temps in the 60s? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Monday's weather timeline: Temps in the 60s?

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Here's a quick look at the forecast Monday in northeast Ohio.

8 a.m. - noon

WARM! Clouds and breezy. Mid-50s

Noon - 4 p.m.

Rain showers, windy, and cloudy. Low-60s

4 p.m - 8 p.m.

Rain showers ending. Cloudy and windy. Low-60s

8 p.m. - midnight

Chance of rain showers. Decreasing clouds and temps. Mid to low-50s

