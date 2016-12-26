Police locate missing 65-year-old woman

UPDATE: She has been found safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are searching for a missing woman in Stark County.

Janet Butler, 65, left a health care facility on Dec. 25 around noon and did not return. She suffers from mental conditions and is in need of medication.

Butler is 5'3" tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and purple toboggan hat, a lime green scarf, a light-colored long sleeve shirt with a dark colored thermal vest and blue wind pants.

Anyone with information on Butler's whereabouts should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

