Two teens shot on Benwood Avenue

Two teens were shot on Benwood Avenue on Monday.

The shooting happened at 13515 Benwood Ave.

The 18-year-old man and 17-year-old man were both taken to University Hospitals. The 17-year-old is in critical condition while the 18-year-old is stable.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

