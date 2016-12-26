No one injured in fire at Lorain Ave. store

Cleveland Fire says no one was injured in a fire at a two story brick building on Lorain Avenue and W. 78th Street Monday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. and was all clear by 3 a.m. Firefighters are still trying to figure out the cause.

The building has a storefront on the first floor with apartments up top on the second floor.

Cleveland 19 is still working to figure out if the building was occupied at the time of the fire.

