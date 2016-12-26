Officials: 9 people injured in Warren County collision

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - Officials say nine people were hospitalized following a collision between two vehicles in northeast Ohio on Christmas Day.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of state Route 302 and Bates Road in Wooster around 4:05 p.m. Sunday according to the Department of Public Safety Wooster Communications Center.

A total of nine people were injured in the accident. They were transported to Wooster Community Hospital.

Police have not released details regarding the victims' conditions or how the collision occurred.

