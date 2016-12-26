Browns parade organizers continue to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Cleveland Browns 0-16 "perfect season" parade may be officially canceled following their 20-17 over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday, but the fundraising for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank hasn't stopped.

Parade organizer Chris McNeil started a GoFundMe before the team's win to raise money for parade insurance, bathrooms and other security and organizational needs, with the goal of raising $2,000. All extra funds (and all of the funds, should the team win) were to go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Now, after the team's win, Browns fans are continuing to fundraise, with over $8,000 set to go to the Food Bank. McNeil hopes to raise $10,000 to honor the Browns' #Give10 saying, providing 40,000 meals to the Food Bank.

You can donate to the no-longer-parade-fund by clicking here.

