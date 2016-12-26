LeBron posts adorable Christmas throwback photo after Cavs defeat Warriors

LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors in their first match-up since Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Christmas Day, and he decided to celebrate with an adorable throwback.

The pic, posted to James' Instagram, shows baby LeBron shooting hoops in front of a Christmas tree, presumably at the Akron home where he grew up.

He captioned it with, "Soooo I guess I was kinda born to do this. The game chose me before I even had a chance to see if I wanted or not and I'm so so forever thankful!! I'll give it all back to you in return. Once again Merry Christmas from#TheKidFromAkron??. #StriveForGreatness??."

In a video posted to Uninterrupted's Twitter page after the game, LeBron thanks Cleveland fans for their support, saying, "Our fans, like I said, the Land, you guys always protect Cleveland, man. We never take y’all for granted. Just know that. We never take y’all for granted. So thank you. Merry Christmas, happy New Year and all that great stuff that holidays bring with them.”

