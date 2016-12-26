76-year-old woman killed in Stark Co. car crash on Christmas

One woman was killed after a car crash in Stark County on Christmas.

The crashed happened around 7:30 p.m. in Paris Township. Richard Fry, 79, was turning left onto Freed Street from Union Avenue when he was hit by James Walker, 80, driving southbound.

Fry had two passengers in his vehicle. Beverly Fry, 76, was seriously injured and was transported to Aultman Hospital, where she later died. A juvenile rear seat passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Walker was not injured in the crash.

All occupants were wearing their seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

