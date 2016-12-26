Kris Jenner gave Tristan Thompson a super expensive Christmas gift

Tristan Thompson got more than just a win over the Golden State Warriors for Christmas this year. The Cleveland Cavaliers player also got showered in gifts by his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's mom, reality star Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ Sports, Jenner gave Thompson, who is rumored to be engaged to and planning to star on a reality show with Khloe, an unreleased Louis Vuitton bag, a cigar ashtray and, to top it all off, an $85,000 watch.

"If you can't already tell, my mom loves Him," Khloe wrote on Snapchat.

