Man accused of killing girlfriend's 9-month-old son still on the loose

Cleveland police are still looking for a 20-year-old accused in the death of his girlfriend's son.

According to police, Matthew Torres was babysitting 9-month-old Julian Garcia-Fonseca on Dec. 16 when the infant was assaulted.

The child's mom took the baby to the hospital when she got off work. Julian was pronounced dead at MetroHealth. His cause of death has not been determined.

