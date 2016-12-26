Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A man was shot in the head and killed on East 113th Street on Monday.

Police were called to the 3000 block of East 113th Street Monday morning.

There is no information on suspects or arrests available at this time.

Homicide is investigating.

This is a developing story.

