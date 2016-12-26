Man charged with obstruction of official business in fake South Euclid kidnapping

A man charged in last week's South Euclid kidnapping incident appeared in court Tuesday.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert out of South Euclid on Friday. They originally said a 6-year-old was taken from a South Euclid Walmart parking lot.

They said later that night the story was made up and Ethan Patterson was behind the hoax. There was never a missing girl, and authorities are unsure why Patterson made up the story because he doesn't even have a child.

Patterson was charged with obstruction of official business and making a false alarm. Bond was set at $10,000 per charge.

Patterson was out on parole for other charges in another court when this incident happened, according to police.

