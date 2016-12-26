Indians were Google's 2nd-most searched sports team in 2016

Both Google and Twitter are putting out the “Tops” of 2016.

Twitter has even established a new hashtag calling it #ThisHappened.

Top Tweeted topics for the year were (in order):

Rio2016

Election2016

PokemonGo.

For Google the top searches in the US were (in order):

Pokemon Go

iPhone 7

Donald Trump

Good news for Cleveland fans, the Indians were the No. 2 most search sports team in 2016 -- a good World Series run will do that for you. Who was No. 1? The Cubs. We’ll get them next year.

