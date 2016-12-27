Unsung Hero: Principal Ryan Durr

Here in Cleveland, we're talking about local heroes. We have heroes among us and one of them is Ryan Durr. He's a principal at Nordonia Middle School, he's today's local hero.

A few years ago, Principal Durr saw a need. He saw a group of young men who needed direction, who needed positive role models but most importantly, he saw potential in tomorrow's leaders.

"They were leaders in our building but they weren't using their leadership skills the way we felt they should be using them," Principal Durr said.

These young men have a choice, either become a lost cause, a statistic or become society's best and brightest. So to help them make the right decision, Principal Durr and his staff started a movement called "The Knighted Gentlemen's Club".

"I think these young men are at an age where they're looking for role models to kind of latch on to and kind of show them what it means as they transition to manhood and to adulthood," said Shawn Bally, Nordonia Middle School Teacher.

"We do different things with being a young man. One thing we're working on is it's surprising not a lot of young men know how to tie a tie, something as simple as that," Principal Durr added.

These young men were hand picked from the administration, the teachers and their peers for demonstrating strong leadership skills. To acquire these skills all of the young men who are picked for this club meet bi-weekly at the school. They also wear suit and ties, they hold study sessions to achieve academic excellence. They go on field trips, participate in team building activities and at each session a noted professional from the community speaks to them about how to become a leader and a positive influence in their school.

"We just want to make sure they go on to high school as leaders and continue on as leaders in life," said Principal Durr.

So at Nordonia Middle School if you want to be one of the popular young men, you want to be a part of the "Knighted Gentlemen's Club"!

