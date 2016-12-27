One juvenile arrested in Beachwood Place 'disturbance'

One juvenile was arrested following the chaos at Beachwood Place Mall Monday evening. He was arrested for attempting to strike an officer that was dealing with another disorderly patron, police said. There were no further arrests.

Police said a large group of juveniles caused a "disturbance" at the mall around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities dispersed the crowd and removed the juveniles from the premises, police said.

One report of gun shots being fired was quickly determined to be unfounded.

The mall was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m. but later reopened.

No injuries were reported. Police said they are looking into reports the disturbance was organized through social media.

#Beachwood mall gives me statement about last night's incident. Says all other questions go to PD @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/LNHh2htShV — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) December 27, 2016

Malls across the country experienced the same types of incidents.

