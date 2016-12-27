The Popcorn Ball Drop returns!

The Popcorn Ball Drop will be making a return for the fourth year in a row.

In addition to being 100% edible, the 2016-17 version is bigger and more colorful than any before, weighing in at 78 lbs., according to The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop.

The New Year will be celebrated with a shower of popcorn balls from the now famous Popcorn Ball Bazooka Blower, Old Auld Lang Syne and Chief emeritus Brocious and his official cannon salute.

Festivities start at 11:30 p.m. on Triangle Park, Chagrin Falls, USA.

The ball will be auctioned off to the highest bidder after Jan. 1, enquire at The Popcorn Shop.

If you'd like to see it, the newest version is currently on display.

