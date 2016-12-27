LeBron James is AP male athlete of the year, AGAIN

The Associated Press' 2016 male athlete of the year. (Source: Nike)

Weeks after receiving the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of Year award, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has won another award.

James was announced Tuesday as The Associated Press' 2016 male athlete of the year, making it the second time he's won the award in the past four years. He brought the award home in 2013, as a member of the Miami Heat as well.

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Stephen Curry, who won in 2015, are the only NBA players to win the award.

