Akron teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for burning his baby

Demetrius Ford, 18, of Cumberland Drive in Akron, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for burning his four-month-old daughter.

"This innocent child suffered significant, painful injuries. She will have to deal with the physical and emotional scars for the rest of her life," said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "A father’s main goal should be to protect their child from harm, not cause pain. Mr. Ford will spend many years in prison thinking about what he did to his own daughter."

Ford was convicted in adult court last month of felonious assault and child endangering.

In February of 2016, Ford, who was 17-years-old at the time, was giving his four-month old daughter a bath. The infant suffered severe second and third degree burns to her face, shoulders, and chest. At trial, a child abuse expert testified the baby was purposefully submerged in the scalding hot water. Investigators also discovered the baby suffered a skull fracture and broken ribs.

The child’s mother, 21-year-old Chavelle Grier, was also charged in the case. On May 10, Grier plead guilty child endangering and is currently on probation.

