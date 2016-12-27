Officer shoots at driver who tried to run him over

A Cleveland police chase that started on the west side and ended in Wickcliffe is under investigation.

Officers responded to 1929 W. 57 St. for illegal squatters. While trying to escape, the suspect hit the officer with his car at which time one shot was fired by the officer.

A vehicle pursuit followed which ended in Wickliffe, at 30500 Euclid ave. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

During the pursuit a female suspect jumped out of the vehicle and is not custody. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the shooting.

