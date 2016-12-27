Empty Christmas boxes could tip off thieves to expensive gifts

It's an expensive lesson that police hope you won't have to learn the hard way.

Those empty Christmas boxes? Well, they are billboards for thieves who want to steal your shiny new treasures.

"Normally, the trash runs, they'll come by and pick it up at the same time, so don't put it out til the last minute, until you absolutely have to," according to officials.

Police say cutting up boxes and bagging the pieces is one way to hide your new gadgets and jewelry.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.