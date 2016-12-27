FBI search for gap-toothed bank robber

The FBI is looking for an alleged bank robber.

Police say the suspect walked into the PNC Bank on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning and handed the teller a note. No weapon was displayed. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled the bank on foot, running down East 71st Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6 – 5’8, medium build, approximately 130 – 150 pounds, 35 – 45 years old, small gap between front teeth, scruffy facial hair, and wearing a black hat with black gloves.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

