Suspect accused of brandishing gun turns out to be 12

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday in South Euclid after he fit the description of a person pointing a gun at motorists, according to police.

On the afternoon of Dec. 21 officers were dispatched to the area of East Antisdale and Fenwick for the report of a young, tall, thin black male pointing what appeared to be a firearm at passing cars. The caller said the suspect pointed the handgun at her and her grandchildren while she pulled into her driveway. An addition to pointing it, the suspect gestured racking the slide back -- like a live round was being placed in the chamber. The suspect continued walking on East Antisdale pointing the gun in a menacing fashion at passing motorists. The complainant was not certain as to whether it was a real or fake firearm.

While searching the area, a juvenile matching the description of the suspect was seen walking on Antisdale Rd. He immediately made his hands visible, and was detained without incident. Police found a Smith and Wesson Replica M&P 40 Pellet "BB" Gun in his back pocket.

That suspect, a 12-year-old Cleveland Hts. boy was arrested, taken to the South Euclid Police Dept. and booked.

Police say he initially tried to mislead them, by providing a false identity.

The arresting officer recommended several charges in the police report, including aggravated menacing, inducing panic, and falsification.

A second 12-year-old youth, walking with the primary suspect, was also arrested and faces similar charges.

