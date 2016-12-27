Cleveland on course to set record number of murders

Cleveland is on course to set a record for the number of murders in the city -- at least 134 of them this year, compared to 72 people killed in 2010.

There was one on Christmas Day, and another Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said some of the reasons for this trend include income disparity and drug trade or drug epidemic as it relates to heroin.

Williams hopes to find a way to reduce the murders.

"It has to do with self worth and that person knowing they have a stake in the community they live in and they have hope in that community that things are going to get better," Williams said.

A man was gunned down in a parking lot around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the 4100 block of Lorain Avenue. Police believe he was killed somewhere else and dumped.

The shooting death during Christmas weekend happened at a home on E. 113th Street near Benham. Khalid Samad of Peace in the Hood has been working to broker peace for decades.

"Access to guns, access to drugs, access to everything that's self-destructive as opposed to what's self-constructive," said Samad, discussing possible reasons for the violence.

Samad says 15- to 35-year-old killers are mentally sick.

"You name it, they have it," Samad said. "They have no idea what's going on with them. We have to sit down with experts that are culturally competent, come from these communities, know the people there and know what they need in order to transform."

Samad said killers often come from traumatized families and continue a cycle of violence.

A saying from famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass rings true even in 2016: "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."

Education and jobs are two more parts of the solution.

