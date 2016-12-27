Teen recounts being caught in Beachwood Place mall chaos

Beachwood police continue to investigate a large-scale disturbance that temporarily shut down Beachwood Place mall on Monday.

Investigators said plans to create chaos appear to have been loosely organized on social media. However, there's no exact post to point to.

One male juvenile was arrested and is facing possible disorderly conduct charges for attempting to hit a police officer at the scene.

Ayla Gopstein was in the crowd and searched for an escape after hearing a loud noise and seeing others run. For a short time, she got split up from her friends.

"People were pushing," Gopstein said. "We started going down the escalators, but the escalators were going up and everybody was just shoving everyone down."

To make matters worse, Gopstein was slowed down by a medical boot that's been on her foot from a previous injury.

"I didn't even notice," she said. "I wasn't feeling it. I was just running for my life."

Gopstein got out of the mall before officers used pepper spray to gain control. She said talk online throughout the day was innocent. Gopstein said people were looking for a place to go hang out while on holiday break.

Police said they have no reason to believe the incident at Beachwood Place is connected to other mall disturbances seen across the country on Dec. 26.

Gopstein said it will be a while before she returns to Beachwood Place.

"We just never thought something would happen like this in Beachwood," Gopstein said.

Beachwood Place issued the following statement on Tuesday:

The safety and well-being of our visitors and employees are always our top priorities. We have a customized public safety program that entails different measures for various scenarios. Some of the measures are visible to our shoppers, like our trained security team and relationships with local law enforcement; other measures are not as visible. We constantly review and evaluate our security procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who walks through our doors. We do not discuss our public safety measures because by doing so would compromise our efforts. But I want to emphasize, safety and security are our priorities every day.

