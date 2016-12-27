Police: Elyria resident hospitalized after use of acid in neighbor dispute

An Elyria resident threw acid on a neighbor during a Tuesday dispute, according to police.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital.

Authorities say the offender holed up in his trailer after the incident. After a negotiation with the SWAT team, tear gas was thrown into the home.

The offender was pulled out of the home without incident.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.