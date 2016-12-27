Browns to match thousands donated to food bank from canceled 'Perfect Season' parade

The Cleveland Browns' first victory of the season also has become a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some fans upset over the team's poor performance this year were planning a "Perfect Season Parade" if the Browns ended up winless. Over $9,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.

The Browns will match the $10,000 donation from the cancelled "perfect season parade" to the @CleFoodBank @Reflog_18 @cleveland19news — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) December 27, 2016

But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.

"We're serving more people now than we were before the recession," said President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Kristin Warzocha.

As of Tuesday, the Browns have announced they'd match the donation.

Last year the Greater Cleveland Food Bank provided 50 million meals in the six county area.

"There are so many people who are struggling in our community. As long as there are people struggling, those meals are incredibly important," Warzocha said.

While they are on-target to hit their fund raising goal, Warzocha said donations go up in cold weather, and go down when we have warm spells -- like Monday's new high temperature record.

"It's critical for fund raising. Our biggest week of the year is this week. So many people wait to make a holiday contribution for tax purposes in the final moments," Warzocha said.

Every dollar you donate is enough to provide four meals.

"We've all been crossing our fingers and holding our breath that those gifts will come in yet again this year," Warzocha said.

The victory over the Chargers brought relief for players, coaches and fans of the Browns. They no longer have to discuss the possibility of joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in the NF L's exclusive 0-16 losers club.

