Unspecified number of firearms taken from North Royalton shop

Thieves broke into the Accurate Arms and Armor in North Royalton around 4 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

They said the front door was kicked in and an unspecified amount of weapons were stolen. The owner is compiling a list of stolen firearms.

A witness saw four people get out of a car before hearing noise, but did not report it to police.

An investigation is underway. Authorities are checking surveillance video from stores and apartments in the area.

