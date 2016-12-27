17 car windows shot out by pellet/BB guns during month span in Elyria

Elyria police have investigated about 17 incidents involving pellet or BB guns in the past month.

Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 25, the weapons were used to break windows of parked vehicles in the city. The incidents occurred mainly in the late evening and early morning hours.

Elyria police are urging residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods that may relate to these acts of vandalism. Those with information can call 440-323-3302.

An offender may have been riding in the vehicle during one of the incidents.

