Checking NE Ohio mall security following Beachwood incident

As commotion unfolded inside Beachwood Mall Monday night, and surrounding shopping spots made sure security was tight.

SouthPark Mall Marketing Director Ed Jaroszewicz said mall workers had a strong communication system going with all their local partners after news broke about the incident at Beachwood Mall.

Teen recounts being caught in Beachwood Place mall chaos

"It was just chaos. We didn't think something would happen like this in Beachwood," said Ayla Gopstein, who witnessed the incident.

Great Northern Mall Marketing Director Dana Wolfe said staff kept an eye out to make sure the incident was isolated. Meanwhile, shoppers inside Beachwood Mall, like Clinton Cooper, said they saw people panic.

"Running, screaming, I saw a girl get trampled over. Like, it was scary. It was really scary, for real," said Clinton.

Great Lakes Mall’s Marketing Department wouldn't provide a statement about security, but Cleveland 19 News found a Code of Conduct section on the mall's website. It asks mall visitors to not engage in disruptive behavior, take part in activities that violate the law, or loiter.

Tower City Center takes its approach one step further. It has a Youth Escort Policy in place. People under the age of 18 must be with a parent or a legal guardian after 2:30 p.m. seven days a week. Workers said the policy has cut down on issues they used to see at Tower City Center.

Dan Crandell, who's the Director of Marketing at Crocker Park, said the shopping center is prepared and has security on hand.

At SouthPark Mall, security is also important.

"SouthPark shopper security is always our number one priority, but we don't discuss specific security measures so that they're not published, for obvious reasons," Jaroszewicz said. "Having a visible security presence is obviously important, but we also work and communicate closely with Strongsville PD, state and federal agencies to keep our guests, tenants and employees safe here in the mall. During heavily trafficked seasons, our security is appropriately matched to deal with the larger crowds."

Belden Village Mall General Manager Katrina Barton sent this statement:

The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is our highest priority. Details of our security plans are not publicized however our security teams are on site 24/7, and as needed, we implement additional safety and response measures, some of which are visible to guests and shoppers while others are behind the scenes.

Cleveland 19 News also reached out to Summit Mall, Legacy Village and Richmond Mall to ask about security, but did not get a response Tuesday evening. Many malls said they typically have more security guards on hand during the holiday season because there are more people shopping compared to normal.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.