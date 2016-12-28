Strongsville police chase ends in crash in Brooklyn, two juveniles apprehended

Police are investigating after a chase ended in a crash on Tuesday night. Strongsville police spotted a stolen car, and then gave chase up Interstate 71.

The chase ended with a crash in Brooklyn about 12 miles away.Investigators have apprehended two juveniles who were involved in the crash

The Strongsville police cruiser was taken away on a flatbed truck, while the car they were chasing was towed away. No one was injured in the crash.

