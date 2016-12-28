One rescued from Cleveland house fire, 2 others evacuate

Three people were inside a home when it caught fire Wednesday morning. Two people made it out on their own. Firefighters rescued a third person from the second floor of the home on Temple Avenue.

The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the North Broadway area.

"Two self evacuated. When our companies came on the scene they had fire on the driveway side, and they actually made entry to the rear of the structure and found a middle-aged gentleman on that second floor, and they actually rescued him out," said Chief Angelo Calvillo of the Cleveland Fire Department.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.